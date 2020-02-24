Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $21,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100,081.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,517 shares of company stock valued at $25,140,956. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB opened at $163.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average of $155.17. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $131.63 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The firm has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.50.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

