Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $21,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.20.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $178.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.14. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $148.15 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

