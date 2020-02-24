Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 6,600 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $21,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 696,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $257.35 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $221.47 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

