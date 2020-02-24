Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $217.19 on Monday. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.11. The firm has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

