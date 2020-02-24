Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 371.4% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 359,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after buying an additional 283,548 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,057,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 181,876 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 34.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

NYSE EEX opened at $9.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $668.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

