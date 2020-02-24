Continental Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $5,400,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

