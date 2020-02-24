Continental Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,723 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 410.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,909,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,337.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,124,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 266,143 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,009,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,965,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHC opened at $26.50 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.61. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.65.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

