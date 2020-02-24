Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 48,100 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $22,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

