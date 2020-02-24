Continental Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Continental Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.98.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,072,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,010,272 shares of company stock valued at $627,136,395.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

