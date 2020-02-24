Continental Advisors LLC Has $1.96 Million Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,065 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mylan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mylan by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,959,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,143,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Mylan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mylan by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,089,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,325,000 after acquiring an additional 996,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MYL. Svb Leerink cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.92.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $267,053.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mylan stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mylan NV has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

