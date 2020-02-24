Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 411,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,171,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned 0.05% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $54.85 on Monday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

