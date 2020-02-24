Continental Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NMI by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,249,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 458,119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,670,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 365,801 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,438,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 317,391 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,329,000 after acquiring an additional 259,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,752,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,876,000 after acquiring an additional 143,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. NMI had a net margin of 45.40% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 6,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $208,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 50,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $1,659,945.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,913 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,347.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,697 shares of company stock worth $6,790,261 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

