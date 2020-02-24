Continental Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.04. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.66, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 50.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.