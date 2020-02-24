McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $170.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

