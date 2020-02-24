TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRST. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 4.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 42,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 191.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TRST stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $753.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.07.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $42.36 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.