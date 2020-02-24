Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,907,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,354,000 after buying an additional 154,910 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 481.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $154.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.92 and a 200-day moving average of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

