Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,571,000 after buying an additional 34,464 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,180,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,126.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,928.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,983.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,967.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.