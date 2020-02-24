Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 515,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $2,217,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $58.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

