Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USB stock opened at $54.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.97.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

