Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 7,800 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $32,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the third quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 298,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $25,151,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,381,303 shares of company stock valued at $180,185,049 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $142.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 192.27% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

