Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $38.52 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,113 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

