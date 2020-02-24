PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $62,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock opened at $145.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

