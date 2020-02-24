Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $46.91 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 783,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 519,484 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $46,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $275.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

