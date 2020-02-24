Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.01-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. Harsco also updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-1.12 EPS.

HSC opened at $15.10 on Monday. Harsco has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Harsco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

