Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Netflix were worth $40,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFLX. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.00.

Netflix stock opened at $380.07 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $392.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.62. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

