The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Earnings History and Estimates for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 25,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc.
CVS Health Corp Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
CVS Health Corp Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp
Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report