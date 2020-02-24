The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.25-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The Coca-Cola also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.25 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.28.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.87. The Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,643 shares of company stock worth $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

