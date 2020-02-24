Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TVTY. William Blair cut shares of Tivity Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Tivity Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.18.

TVTY stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $272.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 93,420 shares during the period.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

