T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $5.38.

In other T2 Biosystems news, Director John Mcdonough sold 57,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $66,029.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 512,868 shares in the company, valued at $589,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 65,933 shares of company stock valued at $74,660 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $43,000. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 202.8% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 18,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 45.0% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

