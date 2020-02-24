Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TRUP. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -548.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $894,950 in the last ninety days. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

