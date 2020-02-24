Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. Trupanion has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $130,360.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $894,950. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

