ValuEngine Downgrades TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded TSR from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get TSR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSRI opened at $5.27 on Friday. TSR has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.