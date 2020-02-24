Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TENX opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.79.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,801 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.65% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.