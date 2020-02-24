Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.
THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.
Shares of THRM stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.
In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.
Gentherm Company Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
