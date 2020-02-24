Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.40.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $35.63 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $256,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,584.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gentherm by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

