Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THTX. Mackie upgraded Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Theratechnologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of THTX opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $207.01 million, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

