TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TMDX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

TMDX opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 195,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

