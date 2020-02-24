Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.78. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $50.77 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

