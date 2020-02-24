HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $795.22 million and $1.35 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can now be bought for $2.76 or 0.00028233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007518 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004506 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000844 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025843 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,208,798 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

