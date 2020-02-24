Zacks Investment Research Lowers Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. Savara has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Savara by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after acquiring an additional 241,117 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Savara by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Savara by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

