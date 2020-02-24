Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. Barnes Group also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

NYSE:B opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.30.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

