Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYNH. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.60.

SYNH stock opened at $70.82 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 1 year low of $36.72 and a 1 year high of $72.44. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

