Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Stratus Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of STRS stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61. The company has a market cap of $258.38 million, a PE ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.36. Stratus Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Stratus Properties news, major shareholder Oasis Management Co Ltd. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $60,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stratus Properties by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stratus Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratus Properties Company Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

