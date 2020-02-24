Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.87. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.75-4.95 EPS.

NYSE:PNW opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

