Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Strategic Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Strategic Education has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $178.50.
STRA stock opened at $165.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
