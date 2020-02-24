Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.75-4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Pinnacle West Capital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.09.

Shares of PNW opened at $103.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average of $92.87. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

