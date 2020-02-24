StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions. The Company offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo Ltd. is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

STNE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an inline rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.32. StoneCo has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $45.72.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $169.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.41 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 28.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

