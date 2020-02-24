Insights Network Price Hits $0.0180 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $64,442.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

