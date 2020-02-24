ROOBEE Achieves Market Cap of $3.47 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.47 million and $1.09 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 886,583,526 tokens. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

ROOBEE Token Trading

ROOBEE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

