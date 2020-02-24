Zano (ZANO) Market Cap Achieves $2.83 Million

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $20,597.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.46 or 0.02941412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00232335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00142370 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,029,779 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,279 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.