Huobi Token Price Tops $4.76 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.11 billion and $237.61 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4.76 or 0.00048661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00481398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.06 or 0.06631182 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063770 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027503 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001384 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,370,545 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, LBank and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

