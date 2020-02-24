0Chain (ZCN) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8,808.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $8,808.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 48.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0930 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

